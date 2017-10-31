Woman robbed, sexually assaulted while walking to work

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Carlinville woman was robbed and sexually assaulted while walking to work, according to police.

Police say the incident happened on Oct. 19, when a man approached her and asked for money. The woman said she didn't have much cash and the man sexually assaulted her, according to the press release.

The woman told the suspect that she would withdraw money from her ATM if he would stop assaulting her. Police say the victim took the suspect to the ATM and he fled. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police didn't say where the attack happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlinville Police Department.