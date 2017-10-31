Moweaqua police chief resigns amid week-long suspension

Posted:

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) – The police chief of Moweaqua has officially resigned after he was suspended for one week.

Chief Rob Maynard submitted his official letter to Mayor D. Boomer Neece on Monday night, according to a source close to the now former chief. 

Community members told WAND that the Village Board suspended Police Chief Rob Maynard for one week and that another officer, Chad Lamb, resigned.

Maynard listed several reason he thought he was suspended, including billing time used to set up for law enforcement event in Assumption, refusing to seek part-time help, and missing a school football game.

He also said he feels the police were being discriminated against by new members of the board.

The Mayor and village board could not be reached for comment.

The source close to Maynard told WAND-TV that he would be seeking legal counsel.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More