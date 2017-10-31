Murder charges dismissed; victim says it wasn't him

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Attempted murder charges have been dropped after a victim said the man wasn’t the one who shot him.

The victim was shot on July 22 in the 1400 block of E. Olive Street and identified 25-year-old Demetrius Ford as the suspect. However, during a Friday hearing recanted his statement and said Ford was not the suspect.

Ford was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed habitual criminal and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Those charges were dismissed and Ford was released from custody.

His trial was set to begin on Monday.

Charges could be filed against the victim for making false statements.