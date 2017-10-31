Bag of marijuana found in home burglary

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a robbery suspect had pounds of marijuana on him.

After 1 a.m. Sunday, officers say they went to the 1300 block of E. Whitmer St. after a home burglary call came in. The front door of a house was open. When police entered, they say the found 44-year-old Shamar Dawson with a bag full of marijuana.

Police say Dawson was wearing gloves and holding the bag, which had over 9 pounds of marijuana in it. Officers say he dropped the bag and ran further into the house when they found him. Police took the drugs in as evidence.

Officers arrested Dawson on the same night. The person who lives in that house was home at the time and identified him as an intruder, according to a sworn statement from police.

Dawson is in the Macon County Jail with a bond set at $30,000.