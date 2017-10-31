Costume parade entertains at hospital

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur kids took part in a costume parade early Tuesday morning.

Close to 100 children had the chance to show off their costumes in a Decatur Day Care Center costume parade. The group put on the event at H.S.H.S St. Mary’s Hospital.

The parade gave the kids a chance to trick-or-treat early and helped give hospital patients who watched it an emotional lift. One Decatur Day Care Center leader called the community outreach important.

“It’s a way for us to bond and get together,” said Assistant Director Tia Peete. “We also meet next door. So we leave here and go see the grandmas and grandpas, so it’s the young and the old together.”

St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield also held a parade and trick-or-treating for kids.

The St. Mary's parade is part of the Decatur Day Care Center’s fall festival.