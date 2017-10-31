Murder charges filed in missing woman case

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man is facing murder charges in connection to a Danville woman's disappearance.

Police arrested Ocheil Keys, 26, on Monday in connection to the Barbara Rose case. He’s officially facing six counts of first degree murder and one more for concealment of a homicidal death.

Police say they searched a home in the 1100 block of Cleveland St. in Danville, which Rose and Keys shared, through a search warrant before making the arrest. Keys' bond is set at $5 million.

When police arrested Keys, he was out on bond in a different case involving an aggravated battery to a child charge.

Police say an "exhaustive investigation" is underway as they work to find Rose. She was last seen on Oct. 22, when officers say she left home with an unknown person around noon. Someone reported Rose as missing to police on Oct. 24.

Rose is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has auburn hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Rose is asked to call Danville police at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-8477.