Murder charges filed in missing woman casePosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Woman robbed, sexually assaulted while walking to work
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Carlinville woman was robbed and sexually assaulted while walking to work, according to police.
-
Armed robbery on West Wood Street
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Park District Police say early Sunday morning a group of four women were at Lock, Stock, & Barrel.
-
Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season.
-
Bag of marijuana found in home burglary
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a robbery suspect had pounds of marijuana on him.
-
Police: Stick, knife used in pizza delivery robbery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an armed robbery during a pizza delivery involved the use of a stick.
-
Moweaqua police chief resigns amid week-long suspension
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) – The police chief of Moweaqua has officially resigned after he was suspended for one week.
-
Murder, armed robbery guilty plea entered
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who pled guilty to murder will be sentenced early in 2018.
-
Murder charges filed in missing woman case
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man is facing murder charges in connection to a Danville woman's disappearance.
-
Ira Silverstein accused of harassment
CHICAGO (WAND) - On Tuesday, Illinois Senator Ira Silverstein was accused of sexual harassment during a House hearing in Chicago.
-
Decatur police investigating early morning attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police were called to an area near East Lake Shore Drive and Jasper Street for a report of shots fired on Sunday morning.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Armed robbery on West Wood Street
-
Police: Stick, knife used in pizza delivery robbery
-
Playoff preview: Athens @ Argenta-Oreana
-
U of I police searching for two thieves
-
Boo Crew Haunted House behind the scenes
-
Murder, armed robbery guilty plea entered
-
Part 2: Friday Frenzy
-
Decatur police investigating early morning attempted murder
-
Falling into foster care
-
Groundbreaking held for Gold Star Families Memorial Monument
-
Current Events
-
Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-