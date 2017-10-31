Candy, contests headline Halloween parade

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) – The Village of Warrensburg is putting on a Halloween parade.

It starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will move on a path from Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School to the Warrensburg Firehouse. Candy will be available along the parade route.

Floats will be judged in a contest after the parade. The firehouse will have milk, coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts available for the public.

People can start lining up for the parade at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the elementary school.

