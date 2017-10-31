HSHS St. John's holds trick or treating

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Children at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital were able trick or treat on Halloween despite being patients.

The hospital held their annual Halloween Parade allowing pediatric patients a chance to fill up on Halloween goodies and gifts. Patients were given costumes if they did not have their own to wear, and the doctors and nurses were in costumes as well.

Families were grateful their children didn't have to miss out on the holiday.

"I came up I thought we were just going to go down one little I had no idea she would be buried in candy, she's amazed. This is the best time she's had since she's been here." said Nancy Settles, who has a great-granddaughter in the hospital.



"He thought he was going to miss Halloween. Last night we passed out candy but tonight was the night was going around the neighborhood so he was extremely bummed but now with all the candy, two full bags and the parade downstairs it was fantastic." said Charles Alsbury, who had to take his son to the hospital last night.

The kids did not leave the parade disappointed, many of them had two bags full of goodies.

""I'm kind of sad I missed Halloween but I'm happy that I got more candy than I would get on Halloween" said Cooper Alsbury. "It was fun getting all the toys and candy and that's all that matters is if you have fun."

More than 20 departments participated.