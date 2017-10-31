Candy buyback program to help troops

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A dental practice says it will buy back candy in central Illinois.

On Monday, people can take their leftover treats to Jerger Pediatric Dentistry. Unopened candy can be donated for $1 per pound, with a limit of five pounds per child.

Donations will go to American troops stationed overseas.

"It’s not that we don’t believe children shouldn’t have candy, but there is a limit,” said Jerger Dentistry Financial Coordinator Penny Welton. “I think it’s important for them to understand the limit, that they can have some as a treat and then, after a period of time, they should be done with the candy. Then they can give it to the troops and actually share their fun.”

Jerger Pediatric Dentistry can be found at 2101 N. Main St. in Decatur. The buyback program will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.