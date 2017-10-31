Car chase ends in intersection crash, injuries

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say they arrested a wanted person after a car chase.

On Tuesday evening, a Macon County deputy was getting ready to stop an SUV with a wanted person inside of it in the South Shores area of Decatur when it drove away. This began a car chase that ended in a crash.

Deputies say the SUV drove to the area of Franklin Street between William Street and North Street. Deputies were getting ready to stop the chase because the car in question was driving erratically. They say the SUV passed through a red light, leading another car to crash into it in the middle of the intersection.

At that point, deputies say the driver of the SUV stepped out and ran. They caught up to him and arrested him, along with the wanted person. The identities of both people are unknown at this time. Four people in total were in the car.

Deputies say four people had to be hospitalized, including three from the SUV and one person from the other car. The investigation into what happened is ongoing Tuesday night.