Suspect on run in ATM armed robbery

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

On Tuesday at about 7 p.m., officers say they went to Land of Lincoln Credit Union (151 N. 22nd St.) after hearing a report of shots fired. Police tell WAND-TV they found shell casings in the area.

Police say at attempted armed robbery happened at an ATM at the Credit Union. The suspect had a ski mask on when he left the scene. Other details about the person of interest are unknown at this time.

A witness at a nearby traffic light initially called in the shots fired report.

This is the second armed robbery to happen at a Credit Union ATM. The first happened at around 8:30 p.m.on the night of Oct. 13 at the same address, when someone pointed a gun at someone after they took out money from the machine. The suspect fled the scene in that robbery as well.

Anyone with knowledge of either armed robbery attempt should call Decatur police at (217)424-2711.