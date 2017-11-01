Decatur Halloween Double Homicide

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating a double homicide in Park City.
 
Police tell WAND News around 10:00 pm on October 31st, they were called for shots fired. When they got on scene the mobile home, near the intersection of Regal and Kent Avenue police, they found two people shot inside.

Police were still on scene early this morning investigating. The Macon County Coroner removed the bodies from the home around 6:00am.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

7:00 a.m. Facebook live: https://www.facebook.com/wandtv/videos/10155232973199624/

