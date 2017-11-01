Two trick or treaters hit by vehicle on Halloween

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Westville police tell WAND News a vehicle crashed into two children, ages 7 and 13, Tuesday night while the kids were leaving a trick-or-treat event in the park.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of East Williams and North State Street in Westville, that's in Vermillion County.

An ambulance transported both children to a Champaign-Urbana hospital. The 7-year-old had severe injuries and was then airlifted to Peoria. The 13-year old is expected to be OK.

Police are investigating the driver who they said was a young adult female. However, they do not believe she was under the influence but as a precaution are doing blood work to confirm.