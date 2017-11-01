'Silver Search' focused on finding missing people

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A new initiative is meant to help keep people with dementia safe.

The Silver Search awareness campaign is focused on making sure people with Alzheimer’s or dementia are able to come home safely if they wander and become lost. The program will look to make sure police have the tools they need to quickly track down a person in that situation.

Statistics from the Illinois State Police say more than 220,000 people in the state live with Alzheimer’s. In addition, 60 percent of people with the disease end up wandering after their diagnosis.

The campaign will feature ads on radio, TV, billboards, social media and other sources.

The Silver Search Task Force in Illinois, which includes the help of the Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois State Police, Illinois Broadcasters Association and other groups, came up with the program.