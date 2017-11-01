'Silver Search' focused on finding missing people

'Silver Search' focused on finding missing peoplePosted: Updated:
Decatur Halloween double homicide
Decatur Police are investigating a double homicide in Park City.
Car chase ends in intersection crash, injuries
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say they arrested a wanted person after a car chase.
Suspect on run in ATM armed robbery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.
Illinois ranks among top for human trafficking cases
ILLINOIS (WAND) - Human trafficking is one of the most under reported crimes, but according to UNICEF U.S.A., it is also the second largest crime industry in the world.
Windows, cars damaged by BB gunshots
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A second string of damage from BB gun shots has locals on edge.
Bag of marijuana found in home burglary
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a robbery suspect had pounds of marijuana on him.
Pana rides hot offense into second round of 3A playoffs
PANA -- It's been a banner year for the South Central Conference, with No. 15 seed Vandalia and No. 10 Greenville each pulling off upsets in the first round of the 3A playoffs to go with wins for No. 5 seed Carlinville and No. 6 seed Pana. In all, No. 14 seed Hillsboro was the only team to lose in the first round, a 22-8 contest against No. 3 seed Anna-Jonesboro. (6) Pana (9-1) at (3) Anna-Jonesboro (10-0) 2 p.m. Saturday Pana travels to Anna to take on the 10-0 Wildcats, who...
Two trick or treaters hit by vehicle on Halloween
Westville police tell WAND News two children were hit Tuesday night.
Armed robbery on West Wood Street
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Park District Police say early Sunday morning a group of four women were at Lock, Stock, & Barrel.
Murder charges filed in missing woman case
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man is facing murder charges in connection to a Danville woman's disappearance.
Nutcracker ballet to take Kirkland stage
Service dogs dress up to raise money
Moweaqua police chief resigns amid week-long suspension
Police: Stick, knife used in pizza delivery robbery
Groundbreaking held for Gold Star Families Memorial Monument
Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season.
