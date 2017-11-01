Second armed robbery suspect faces trial

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A second verdict in an armed robbery trial could come in the next several weeks.

The theft of money, jewelry, cards and a phone from a Champaign man last year ended with charges filed against three people. On Oct. 23, 2016, the man went to the 1100 block of Falcon Drive in Rantoul with a plan to have sex with Chelsey McReynolds, 23, for money.

The man had responded to a Backpage ad in which McReynolds advertised herself as a “female escort”, according to The News-Gazette.

The newspaper says McReynolds and another woman met the man outside of the apartment complex and took him to an upstairs room. Police say 21-year-old Lincoln Johns and Blake Wilson, 23, came into the room with shirts over their heads and robbed the man. The suspects are accused of threatening the man with a gun and hitting him with it during the robbery.

McReynolds testified in the trial that she was there when the robbery happened and heard most of it from a different bedroom. She heard a gunshot when the man escaped the apartment and went outside.

Wilson is serving a 34-year prison sentence after a court decision came down in August. A judge sentenced McReynolds to four years of probation. The News-Gazette says Johns’ case could go to jury by Thursday.

Johns is facing an armed robbery charge.