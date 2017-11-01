Students double Halloween canned donation total

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Halloween canned food donations reached record numbers at a central Illinois college.

The University of Illinois Springfield held its annual Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods project Tuesday night. The students went from house to house in search of canned goods in Springfield and Chatham. Neighborhoods received fliers in the last week explaining the donation initiative.

In 2017, the total reached a record 28,946 pounds of food. That amount more than doubles the 14,085 pounds put together by students in 2016.

Some of the largest donation totals collected came from the Leadership for Life Service Program, which put together 6,152 pounds after moving through Springfield’s west side. The Legion of Ladies at UIS collected 6,000 pounds in Chatham.

Groups that collected the most canned goods earned unspecified prizes.

In addition to the student efforts, children in costumes went trick-or-treating for canned goods on the UIS campus. Their effort was organized by the UIS Cox Children’s Center.

Students grouped into 17 teams for the trick-or-treat project. Organizers say 284 students took part in the effort this year.