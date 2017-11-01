Income-based tuition coming to private school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Tuition could soon become more affordable for families attending a Champaign private school.

Academy High, which just opened for the first time this August, started with a class of about 20 students. Its leaders say they are planning an indexed tuition model to make payments affordable for each family.

Families can submit confidential financial information to School and Student Services, which is managed by the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS). Academy leaders say they’ll look at income, family size, the number of students the family has who attend tuition-charging schools, medical expense and other charges.

“Academy High is dedicated to diversity in all forms,” said Academy High Head of School Dr. Darren Pascavage. “Indexed Tuition fosters economic diversity by making an Academy High education accessible to people regardless of their financial situation. Academy High believes in a personalized approach to education. We focus on the individual needs and interests of each student.”

Pascavage says Academy wants to help students develop “adventurous minds, bold spirits, and compassionate hearts”, adding the tuition decision reflects that end goal.

Academy says other private schools across the country have tried the same model, including Duke School in North Carolina and The San Francisco School in California.

Academy High is located at 2302 Fox Drive in the Fox Development Corporate Center in Champaign. It is holding a public information session about admissions and the new plan at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Champaign Public Library.

Open houses are scheduled at Academy from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 and Nov. 28, and from 4:30-6 p.m. on Dec. 3.