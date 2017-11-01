Free teeth cleaning available to veterans

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Veterans can take advantage of free dental care in central Illinois this November.

Lake Land College in Mattoon says it’s offering free teeth cleanings during Veterans Appreciation Month. Starting Wednesday, veterans can go to the Lake Land College Dental Hygiene program for service.

The cleanings are offered in Lake Land’s Northwest Building in room 116. The clinic will be open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 1-5 p.m. and Wednesday from 12-4 p.m. throughout November. Dental cleaning appointments will happen from Nov. 11-30.

Lake Land College’s campus can be found at 5001 Lake Land Blvd. in Mattoon.

Veterans can call (217)234-5249 to schedule appointments.