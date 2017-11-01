Fraternity house sexual assault reported at U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A sexual assault is under investigation at the University of Illinois.

Campus leaders say it happened at about 1 a.m. Tuesday at a U of I fraternity house. A Campus Safety Notice from the school says the person responsible for the assault was someone the victim knows.

Champaign police are involved in this investigation.

U of I leaders are again reminding people to report sexual assault if they see or experience it. People are also asked to lower the risk by avoiding walking in dark or isolated areas and traveling in groups when possible. Suspicious activity should be reported to police.

The U of I says 20 percent of women and 6 percent of men experience sexual assault or attempted sexual assault while they are in college nationwide.