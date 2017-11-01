Largest indoor KnockerballMax experience in Forsyth

FORSYTH, IL (WAND)- KnockerballMax in the Hickory Pointy Mall in Forsyth getting good response since October opening.

Dan Nash who is co owner of the Franchise says the former Kirlin's/Hallmark space boasts 48-hundred square feet making it the largest of its kind in Central Illinois.

The Knockerball has handles and shoulder straps on the inside and once you put in on you become a human bumper car. Games include Knockerball football and Archery Tag.

Nash says as long as people follow the safety rules like no head first hits, it's a safe fun way to get out aggression or have fun with co workers and friends.

Prices range from 5 dollars to 50 dollars for unlimited play. They can also host private parties. Find KnockerballMax on facebook or call 416-8477. KnockerballMax was featured in the Wand News Business Watch Wednesday at 4.