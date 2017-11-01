U of I, Israeli school begin research partnership

ILLINOIS. (WAND) - An Illinois university is starting a partnership with an Israeli college.

The University of Illinois president signed a pact Tuesday with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to create a research partnership.

The Jerusalem school has more than 100 research centers and 7,000 patents to its credit. Gov. Bruce Rauner states that the collaboration between the two colleges will boost Illinois' economy.

Hebrew University is ranked routinely with the top universities worldwide.