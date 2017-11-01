U of I, Israeli school begin research partnership

Posted: Updated:

ILLINOIS. (WAND) - An Illinois university is starting a partnership with an Israeli college.

The University of Illinois president signed a pact Tuesday with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to create a research partnership.

The Jerusalem school has more than 100 research centers and 7,000 patents to its credit. Gov. Bruce Rauner states that the collaboration between the two colleges will boost Illinois' economy.

Hebrew University is ranked routinely with the top universities worldwide.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More