Double murder suspect behind bars

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man is behind bars as police investigate a double murder in Decatur.

Officers say Kwantrevis Richardson, 20, faces two counts of first degree murder. This arrest came after police found the bodies of two men inside of a mobile home in the 3100 block of Kent Ave. Tuesday night.

Police say both men had gunshot wounds.

Officers say they executed several search warrants before arresting Richardson in the 2200 block of East Olive St. Police believe there are still people out there who know about what happened to the men.

Anyone with information on the double murder investigation is asked to call detectives at (217)424-2734.