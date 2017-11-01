Bookstores to close after company sales take hit

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Two Illinois bookstores will close down after a company announced it's shutting its doors.

Book World, a company created in Wisconsin, has a store in Forsyth’s Hickory Point Mall and another in the Village Mall Shopping Center in Danville. Both stores will join the over 40 others that will close.

Book World says 325 workers will lose their jobs because of the closure. Book World says customers are buying books online, hurting its sales to the point of having to close.

The company is working to start liquidation sales at its stores on Thursday. They will continue until the inventory at each store is fully sold. Book World says that process can be done by January

Book World has 20 stores in Wisconsin. It also has locations in Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Iowa and North Dakota.