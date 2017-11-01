School accused of abusing child; mother 'furious'

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur mother is accusing teachers of abusing her 3-year-old son at school.

Shinka Brown says she was sending Kyahness Wells to Anna Waters Head Start preschool, located on Condit Street, when she found out about video showing the abuse. The footage, which cameras captured on Oct. 5, shows a teacher picking up Wells by the collar. Another part of the video shows supervisors not allowing Wells to use the restroom for some time.

Brown says the video made her upset to the point of tears.

“I was beyond furious because my son is so tiny,” Brown said. “I wasn’t informed. They talked about bad behavior with my son but they never called and let me know my son was acting in any type of way.”

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services says it is investigating Anna Waters for suspected abuse or neglect. They say other violations are involved regarding early childhood assistants being under direct supervision of an early childhood teacher.

Brown says her son told her he didn’t want to go back to school because “the woman was going to hit him” if he did. Brown says WAND-TV program leaders told her they did suspend one teacher.

WAND-TV reached out to Anna Waters Head Start for comment. The school declined to provide one.