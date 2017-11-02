Playoff preview: MacArthur @ Washington

Posted:
(6) MacArthur took down Big Twelve foe (11) Peoria Notre Dame in the opening round of the 5A playoffs. (6) MacArthur took down Big Twelve foe (11) Peoria Notre Dame in the opening round of the 5A playoffs.

Click the video above for a preview of (6) MacArthur's 5A clash with (3) Washington this Saturday in the second round of the playoffs!

(6) MacArthur (8-2) at (3) Washington (8-2)
2 p.m. Saturday in Washington

MacArthur
Conference play: 7-2 in Central State Eight (3rd)
Last year: Did not make the playoffs

Offense: 32.6 points per game
Defense: 20.3 points per game

All-time playoff record: 7-11
Consecutive appearances: 1
First place: 0
Runner-up: 0

Key moment in season: Generals knock off 6A state power Sacred Heart-Griffin 34-32 in Week 2, the Cyclones' first regular season loss to a team from the CS8 since September 17, 2010 (a 13-10 game against Rochester).

Washington
Panthers: 8-2, 6-1 in Mid-Illini (2nd)
Lost to: Dunlap (10-0) and Morris (8-2)
Last year: Reached quarterfinals in 5A before No. 4 Panthers (9-3) fell 68-46 to eventual state champion (1) Peoria High.

Offense: 32.7 points per game
Defense: 14.8 points per game

All-time playoff record: 31-29
Consecutive appearances: 11
First place: 1
Runner-up: 1


Plus, a special trip to the WAND archives to visit the 2001 General team led by head coach Cordell Ingram! MacArthur went 8-3 that year and made the playoffs for the first time since 1994. Other players featured include running backs Andrico Spates and Akeem Topps, quarterback Steve Daniel and receiver Ponce Palmer.

