Playoff preview: MacArthur @ Washington

Click the video above for a preview of (6) MacArthur's 5A clash with (3) Washington this Saturday in the second round of the playoffs!



(6) MacArthur (8-2) at (3) Washington (8-2)

2 p.m. Saturday in Washington

MacArthur

Conference play: 7-2 in Central State Eight (3rd)

Last year: Did not make the playoffs



Offense: 32.6 points per game

Defense: 20.3 points per game



All-time playoff record: 7-11

Consecutive appearances: 1

First place: 0

Runner-up: 0



Key moment in season: Generals knock off 6A state power Sacred Heart-Griffin 34-32 in Week 2, the Cyclones' first regular season loss to a team from the CS8 since September 17, 2010 (a 13-10 game against Rochester).



Washington

Panthers: 8-2, 6-1 in Mid-Illini (2nd)

Lost to: Dunlap (10-0) and Morris (8-2)

Last year: Reached quarterfinals in 5A before No. 4 Panthers (9-3) fell 68-46 to eventual state champion (1) Peoria High.



Offense: 32.7 points per game

Defense: 14.8 points per game



All-time playoff record: 31-29

Consecutive appearances: 11

First place: 1

Runner-up: 1





Plus, a special trip to the WAND archives to visit the 2001 General team led by head coach Cordell Ingram! MacArthur went 8-3 that year and made the playoffs for the first time since 1994. Other players featured include running backs Andrico Spates and Akeem Topps, quarterback Steve Daniel and receiver Ponce Palmer.