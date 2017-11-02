3 to face charges in Halloween crash, chase

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office have released two of the three names for those arrested after a crash and chase on Halloween.

Officials say they arrested Emmanuel Dunklin and Lindsay Cornwell. A third person will also be arrested once they are released from the hospital.

Dunklin was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence and other traffic charges. Cornwell was charged with possession of stolen property, other charges were pending.

On Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m., a Macon County deputy was getting ready to stop an SUV with a wanted person inside of it in the South Shores area of Decatur when it drove away. This began a car chase that ended in a crash.

Deputies say the SUV drove to the area of Franklin Street between William Street and North Street. Deputies were getting ready to stop the chase because the car in question was driving erratically. They say the SUV passed through a red light, leading another car to crash into it in the middle of the intersection.

At that point, deputies say the driver of the SUV stepped out and ran. They caught up to him and arrested him, along with the wanted person.

Four people were taken to the hospital.

Dunklin appeared in court on Wednesday. His next appearance is set for Dec. 6.