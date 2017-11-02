Victims named in Halloween double homicide

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The names of the victims killed in a Halloween homicide have been released by the Macon County Coroner’s Office.

Michael E. Roberts-Mathenia, 43 and Johnathan T. Balance. 34 were killed on Tuesday evening when police say Kwantrevis Richardson, 20, shot them.

According to the Macon County Coroner’s Office, both victims died from multiple gunshot wounds in the head, neck and torso. Richardson faces two counts of murder after Balance and Roberts-Mathenia were found dead inside a mobile home in the 3100 block of Kent Avenue.

Police arrested Richardson on Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Olive Street.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call detectives at the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2734.