I-TEAM: 40 million Kidde fire extinguishers recalled

Posted:

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – One person has died, with nearly 400 reports of other incidents, caused by defective Kidde fire extinguishers with plastic handles according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC says the fire extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency. In addition, the nozzle can detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.  The recalled fire extinguishers were manufactured between January 1, 1973 and August 2017.

There are 37.8 million fire extinguishers being recalled in the United States and another 2.7 million under recall in Canada.  The WAND TV I-TEAM has found some of these extinguishers are still on store shelves.

Plastic Handle Extinguishers: The recall involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured between January 1, 1973 and August 15, 2017, including models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015. The extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver, and are either ABC- or BC-rated. The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label. For units produced in 2007 and beyond, the date of manufacture is a 10-digit date code printed on the side of the cylinder, near the bottom.  Digits five through nine represent the day and year of manufacture in DDDYY format. Date codes for recalled models manufactured from January 2, 2012 through August 15, 2017 are 00212 through 22717.  For units produced before 2007, a date code is not printed on the fire extinguisher.

Plastic-handle models produced between January 1, 1973 and October 25, 2015

2A40BC

Gillette TPS-1 1A10BC

Sams SM 340

6 RAP

Home 10BC

Sanford 1A10BC

6 TAP

Home 1A10BC

Sanford 2A40BC

Ademco 720 1A10BC

Home 2A40BC

Sanford TPS-1 1A10BC

Ademco 722 2A40BC

Home H-10 10BC

Sanford TPS-1 2A40BC

ADT 3A40BC

Home H-110 1A10BC

Sears 2RPS   5BC

All Purpose 2A40BC

Home H-240 2A-40BC

Sears 58033 10BC

Bicentenial RPS-2  10BC

Honeywell 1A10BC

Sears 58043 1A10BC

Bicentenial TPS-2  1A-10BC

Honeywell TPS-1 1A10BC

Sears 5805  2A40BC

Costco 340

J.L. 2A40BC

Sears 958034

FA 340HD

J.L. TPS-1 2A40BC

Sears 958044

FA240HD

Kadet 2RPS-1   5BC

Sears 958054

FC 340Z

Kidde 10BC

Sears 958075

FC Super

Kidde 1A10BC

Sears RPS-1 10BC

FC210R-C8S

Kidde 2A40BC

Sears TPS-1  1A10BC

Fire Away 10BC Spanish

Kidde 40BC

Sears TPS-1 2A40BC

Fire Away 1A10BC Spanish

Kidde RPS-1 10BC

Traveler 10BC

Fire Away 2A40BC Spanish

Kidde RPS-1 40BC

Traveler 1A10BC

Fireaway 10 (F-10)

Kidde TPS-1 1A10BC

Traveler 2A40BC

Fireaway 10BC

Kidde TPS-1 2A40BC

Traveler T-10 10BC

Fireaway 110 (F-110)

KX 2-1/2 TCZ

Traveler T-110 1A10BC

Fireaway 1A10BC

Mariner 10BC

Traveler T-240 2A40BC

Fireaway 240 (F-240)

Mariner 1A10BC

Volunteer 1A10BC

Fireaway 2A40BC

Mariner 2A40BC

Volunteer TPS-V 1A10BC

Force 9 2A40BC

Mariner M-10  10BC

XL 2.5 TCZ

FS 340Z

Mariner M-110 1A10BC

XL 2.5 TCZ-3

Fuller 420  1A10BC

Mariner M-240 2A40BC

XL 2.5 TCZ-4

Fuller Brush 420 1A10BC

Master Protection 2A40BC

XL 2.75 RZ

FX210

Montgomery Ward 10BC

XL 2.75 RZ-3

FX210R

Montgomery Ward 1A-10BC

XL 2-3/4 RZ

FX210W

Montgomery Ward 8627 1A10BC

XL 340HD

FX340GW

Montgomery Ward 8637  10BC

XL 4 TXZ

FX340GW-2

Quell 10BC

XL 5 PK

FX340H

Quell 1A10BC

XL 5 TCZ

FX340SC

Quell RPS-1 10BC

XL 5 TCZ-1

FX340SC-2

Quell TPS-1 1A10BC

XL5 MR

Gillette 1A10BC

Quell ZRPS  5BC

XL 6 RZ

Plastic-handle models with date codes between January 2, 2012 and August 15, 2017

AUTO FX5 II-1

FC5

M10G

FA10G

FS10

M10GM

FA10T

FS110

M110G

FA110G

FS5

M110GM

FA5-1

FX10K

M5G

FA5G

FX5 II

M5GM

FC10

H110G

RESSP

FC110

H5G

Push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers: The recall involves eight models of Kidde Pindicator fire extinguishers manufactured between August 11, 1995 and September 22, 2017. The no-gauge push-button extinguishers were sold in red and white, and with a red or black nozzle. These models were sold primarily for kitchen and personal watercraft applications.

Push Button Pindicator Models manufactured between August 11, 1995 and September 22, 2017

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instructions on returning the recalled unit, as it may not work properly in a fire emergency.

Note: This recall includes fire extinguisher models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015. Kidde branded fire extinguishers included in these previously announced recalls should also be replaced. All affected model numbers are listed in the charts above.

Recall information for fire extinguishers used in RVs and motor vehicles can be found on NHTSA’s website.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm is aware of a 2014 death involving a car fire following a crash. Emergency responders could not get the recalled Kidde fire extinguishers to work. There have been approximately 391 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment, including the fatality, approximately 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and approximately 91 reports of property damage.

Sold At:

Menards, Montgomery Ward, Sears, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers for between $12 and $50 and for about $200 for model XL 5MR. These fire extinguishers were also sold with commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercraft and boats.

 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More