I-TEAM: 40 million Kidde fire extinguishers recalled

School accused of abusing child; mother 'furious'
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur mother is accusing teachers of abusing her 3-year-old son at school.
Double murder suspect behind bars
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man is behind bars as police investigate a double murder in Decatur.
3 to face charges in Halloween crash, chase
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office have released two of the three names for those arrested after a crash and chase on Halloween.
Decatur Halloween double homicide
Decatur Police are investigating a double homicide in Park City.
Bookstores to close after company sales take hit
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Two Illinois bookstores will close down after a company announced it's shutting its doors.
Victims named in Halloween double homicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The names of the victims killed in a Halloween homicide have been released by the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
Car chase ends in intersection crash, injuries
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say they arrested a wanted person after a car chase.
Suspect arrested for attempted kidnapping
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Urbana have arrested a man for an attempted child abduction.
Two trick or treaters hit by vehicle on Halloween
Westville police tell WAND News two children were hit Tuesday night.
More than 40M fire extinguishers that may not work recalled
DETROIT (AP) — More than 40 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled because they might not work in an emergency.
Task force aims to cut down opioid deaths
Park board accepts amphitheater bid
Business Watch: Knockerball Max
Bookstores to close after company sales take hit
Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season.
