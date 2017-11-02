Daughter honors father by holding wedding at hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – When Emily Kren dreamed of her wedding day, it probably didn’t include a ceremony inside a hospital chapel. However, that’s exactly what she did when her dad was injured in a motorcycle crash.

Emily and her new husband Scott Kren had plans to marry in September, but when her dad was in a serious accident plans changed and were eventually put on hold.

According to Memorial Medical, the hospital chapel wedding was set in motion in early October, when Jerry Biggart, Emily’s father, insisted the couple go ahead and get married.

The family and several people from the hospital got to work and was able to have the wedding on Oct. 14. In Memorial Henry Bunn Chapel.

According to the family, the hospital already had special meaning to Jerry Biggart and his wife Cindy. The couple met at Memorial 38 years ago. They were both employees in the hospital kitchen.

The family said they will be forever grateful to Memorial for making Emily’s day special and for all their care to get Jerry back on the right track. Emily said it didn’t matter where she had her wedding as long as everyone she loved was with her.

