Hundreds of students had hands-on learning with nature

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois E.P.A. funds hte Dive In program for students, which gets them out of the classroom and into nature.

Thursday, around 350 students from Mt. Zion and Dennis Labs schools gathered at Rock Springs Conservation. There were more than a dozen sessions for students to engage in.

Richie Wolf, Rock Springs manager, says, "This is one great way to get them out hands on to learn about prairies, woodlands, ecosystems. We feel if they don't know about it they won't care for it and protect it. Kristi Morris, educator for Illinois E.P.A., says, "They're also able to take it home to their families and help be educators themselves."

The students ranged from grades 3rd through 5th.

The E.P.A. funds the program every year, and they travel around the state.