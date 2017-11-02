Suspect arrested for attempted kidnapping

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Urbana have arrested a man for an attempted child abduction.

Police say 22-year-old Desit M. Tecle was arrested on Wednesday after he asked a 13-year-old female for a ride.

Police say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Vine Street in Urbana. Police responded to the area for an attempted abduction.

Witness told police that the suspect and the vehicle were still in the area.

According to the 13-year-old Tecle rolled down his window of his car and asked if she needed help or a ride. The victim yelled for him to leave her alone. and she fled.

Police say that Tecle was also connected to a similar incident about two hours earlier. Tecle told police that he had been in both areas but his intention was to help the victims, not harm them. He said he was in the area to pick up and drop off a family member.

According to police Tecle has been in the U.S. for three years. He is originally from Africa.

Tecle was transported to the Champaign County Jail and held on attempted child abduction charges.

The investigation was ongoing on Thursday. Anyone with information should contact Urbana Police Department at 217-373-TIPS.