New details released about sexual assault, robbery case

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police have released more details about a recent sexual assault and robbery case.

Police say the incident happened on Oct. 19 around 9:45 p.m., when a man approached her and asked for money in the 700 block of North Oak Street. The victim, a 62-year-old woman said she didn't have much cash and the man sexually assaulted her, according to the press release.

The woman told the suspect that she would withdraw money from her ATM if he would stop assaulting her. Police say the victim took the suspect to the ATM and he fled. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early-to-mid 20s. He is about 5 feet 8 inches.

According to the victim a large knife was displayed during the attack.

Police say the suspect fled south bound on South West Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlinville Police Department.