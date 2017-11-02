Public places votes on district makeover

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield public school overhaul project is taking another step.

The public came out to give input on several construction scenarios in District 186. People in the community ended up siding with two possibilities, which feature indoor expansions and a completely new facility in another scenario.

The outcomes allow for Southeast High School to build a new cafeteria and make changes to its gym and auditorium. The scenario with the second-most votes would feature Lanphier High School building a new indoor athletic center. The project carries a multi-million dollar price tag.

Each of these scenarios still needs a final approval. District leaders still have to put a plan together from the votes and present it to the district’s board. The plan is supposed to go to the board in December.