Mobile home owners getting free smoke detectors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Fire officials are giving away smoke detectors on Saturday.

The Champaign Fire Department says two recent mobile home fires have them concerned.

They'll be handing out the devices in the Shadowwood Mobile Home park. A September 12th fire in the neighborhood left a home uninhabitable.

The fire department says mobile homes burn quickly and more freely.

They're calling Saturday a "Smoke Detector Blitz" and say they hope to visit 220 homes from 1 to 4PM.

