2 arrested in marijuana, weapon bust

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are behind bars after a marijuana bust in the Lincoln area.

Police say they found over 6.5 pounds of the drug, along with several weapons and what officers described as “a large sum” of money when they searched 106 Wyatt Ave. early Wednesday morning. Police say Scott Richards and Joseph Hashman, both 43 years old, are in jail. Both men face drug delivery and unlawful possession of a weapon charges. The delivery charge is a class 2 felony.

Officers say the weapons found in the house were handguns and rifles.

Lincoln police say they are still investigating the drug bust. They say anyone with information about the manufacturing or delivery of drugs should call Logan County Crime Stoppers at (217)732-3000.