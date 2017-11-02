Sheriff pushes for eighth four-year term

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Vermilion County’s sheriff is looking to serve an eighth term in office.

The News-Gazette reports Pat Hartshorn has worked in the county since 1973 and took over the job of sheriff in 1990. The new term, which would keep him in his position for another four years, is unprecedented for Hartshorn.

Hartshorn has already started moving nominating petitions in the effort to stay in office. The newspaper says three other Republicans, including current Vermilion County clerk Cathy Jenkins, are also sending out petition paperwork. Nominating petitions will be filed between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4.

The general election is happening in November 2018. General primary elections are scheduled for March.