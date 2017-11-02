Threats made, money stolen in home invasion

Threats made, money stolen in home invasionPosted: Updated:
School accused of abusing child; mother 'furious'
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur mother is accusing teachers of abusing her 3-year-old son at school.
Double murder suspect behind bars
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man is behind bars as police investigate a double murder in Decatur.
Victims named in Halloween double homicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The names of the victims killed in a Halloween homicide have been released by the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
Sheriff involved in Halloween car chase, crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies say Macon County's sheriff was involved in a high-speed chase on Halloween night.
2 arrested in marijuana, weapon bust
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are behind bars after a marijuana bust in the Lincoln area.
Decatur Halloween double homicide
Decatur Police are investigating a double homicide in Park City.
New details released about sexual assault, robbery case
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police have released more details about a recent sexual assault and robbery case.
Suspect arrested for attempted kidnapping
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Urbana have arrested a man for an attempted child abduction.
Bookstores to close after company sales take hit
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Two Illinois bookstores will close down after a company announced it's shutting its doors.
Daughter honors father by holding wedding at hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – When Emily Kren dreamed of her wedding day, it probably didn’t include a ceremony inside a hospital chapel.
Car chase ends in intersection crash, injuries
Two trick or treaters hit by vehicle on Halloween
Task force aims to cut down opioid deaths
Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season.
