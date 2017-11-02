Threats made, money stolen in home invasion

AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say people broke into a woman’s house and threatened violence.

During the early morning hours of Oct. 21, Crime Stoppers says an Auburn woman and her two children were home when someone tried to pry open their back door. Four people then came in and made demands.

A Crime Stoppers press release says the robbers took money, a TV and other electronics from the house. They threatened to shoot the woman if she didn’t turn over her car keys.

Crime Stoppers is looking for any information about this home invasion that can help lead to an arrest. The service says a reward of up to $2,500 is available. Anyone with knowledge should call Crime Stoppers at (217)788-842 or visit this website.