DMH earns approval for breast care program

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur hospital received recognition for the way it handles breast cancer care.

The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC) gave the Decatur Memorial Hospital Breast Center a three-year/full accreditation designation after reviewing DMH programs. To earn the accreditation, a care center has to go through evaluations and performance reviews. NAPBC standards must be followed throughout the spectrum of breast disease stages.

The recognition means DMH has followed leadership, clinical management, research, community outreach, professional education and quality improvement guidelines set by the NAPBC. DMH leaders say the hospital has shown patients they are getting “every significant advantage” in care through the DMH Breast Center.

DMH says NAPBC accredited breast cancer treatment centers offer comprehensive care, show a multidisciplinary team approach to care, and provide patients with access to new treatments options for breast disease.