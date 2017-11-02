1 in life-threatening condition after crash

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say a person has life-threatening injuries after a car hit them in Forsyth.

Macon County deputies say a person was crossing Route 51 at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday near an intersection with Barnett Avenue. They say the person was trying to avoid hitting cars \when they ended up in the path of one.

First responders transported the person, whose identity is unknown Thursday night, to Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The crash is under investigation in Macon County.

