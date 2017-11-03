Redbirds bring nearly brand new roster to table in 2017-18

Keyshawn Evans (left) and Phil Fayne are the only returning Illinois State players who started a game for the Rebirds last season. Evans started four, while Fayne started 34 of 35 games.

In this report from Media Day, Illinois State head coach Dan Muller and junior forward Phil Fayne discuss the Redbirds' almost entirely new roster, plus how the injury-plagued team is preparing for a difficult non-conference stretch that includes 2017 Final Four squad South Carolina, Nevada, Ole Miss , BYU and more.



Head coach Dan Muller identifies the team's top scoring contributors in practice as junior forward Phil Fayne (9.1 ppg in 2016), junior guard Keyshawn Evans (5.8 ppg), junior Saint Louis transfer Milik Yarbrough and junior Lake Land transfer William Tinsley (a Colfax native). The Redbirds have just one senior on the roster: Texas Southern transfer Jerron Martin.