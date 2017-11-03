Employees honored for their help during Mattoon shooting

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Two Casey’s store employees have been awarded for their help during a shooting at Mattoon High School.

Store Manager Amber P. and employee Jacey S were manning the store when the shooting happened and shuffled kids who ran there inside for safety. Amber and Jacey kept the kids safe until police were able to take over the situation.

On Tuesday, they received a Coin of Excellence award.

The shooting happened on Sept. 20 when a student opened fire in the cafeteria during lunch. The suspect shot another student. But a teacher quickly took action and took down the shooter.

Officials have not released the identity of the shooter, because he is a juvenile. The victim in the case was not the intended target. They have since been released from the hospital.

The suspect is due back in court on Nov. 17.