Decatur Park Board votes in favor of new air service

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park Board has voted in favor of a new air service at the Decatur Airport. 

On Friday, board members voted 3-2 in favor of Cape Air and 3-2 for a four year contract. 

Currently Air Choice One runs flights out of Decatur to Chicago and St. Louis. However, on Wednesday two other companies offered their services. The companies were Cape Air and Sky West. 

During a straw vote, park board leaders picked Cape Air. 

Cape Air said they will run flights to St. Louis and Chicago. They also so they have agreements with major airlines, but would provide jet service. 

