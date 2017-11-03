Russian ballet to perform in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A holiday performance is coming to Millikin University this weekend.

Over 40 Russian ballet dancers are taking party in the “Great Russian Nutcracker”, put on by the Moscow Ballet group. The show is happening at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

Ticket prices run at $35, $45 and $65. Students in school between kindergarten and 12th grade can get in for $10 if they come with a paid adult.

A children’s choir from central Illinois will also be part of the performance, along with selected young dancers in the area. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra will provide music.

Information and tickets can be found here.