Russian ballet to perform in Decatur

Russian ballet to perform in DecaturPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
1 in life-threatening condition after crash
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say a man has life-threatening injuries after a car hit them in Forsyth.
-
2 arrested in marijuana, weapon bust
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are behind bars after a marijuana bust in the Lincoln area.
-
Victims named in Halloween double homicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The names of the victims killed in a Halloween homicide have been released by the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
-
Sheriff involved in Halloween car chase, crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies say Macon County's sheriff was involved in a high-speed chase on Halloween night.
-
Threats made, money stolen in home invasion
AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say people broke into a woman’s house and threatened violence.
-
School accused of abusing child; mother 'furious'
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur mother is accusing teachers of abusing her 3-year-old son at school.
-
Decatur Park Board votes in favor of new air service
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park Board has voted in favor of a new air service at the Decatur Airport.
-
Double murder suspect behind bars
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man is behind bars as police investigate a double murder in Decatur.
-
Thomas Small, 71, has pleaded guilty to the 1980 murder of his wife, Diana Small, the prosecuting attorney in the case told WAND Friday.
-
Schools adapting cell phone policies to changing times
High School cell phone policies are showing the deep divide between those who view our personal devices as necessity, and those who see them as a distraction.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
School accused of abusing child; mother 'furious'
-
Sheriff involved in Halloween car chase, crash
-
Victims named in Halloween double homicide
-
Double murder suspect behind bars
-
Threats made, money stolen in home invasion
-
Cell phones in school: Helpful or harmful?
-
Decatur Halloween double homicide
-
-
Police: Man forged Walgreens prescription form
-
1 in life-threatening condition after crash
-
Current Events
-
Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-