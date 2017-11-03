Students learn about Special Olympics events

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois school is shining a spotlight on the Special Olympics.

Our Lady of Lourdes School wanted its students to meet Special Olympics athletes and learn what it takes to compete in the games. In a Thursday event, school leaders tried to make sure students experienced firsthand what competition is like for a person with disabilities.

The school is dedicating the month of November to this effort.

“They’ll be learning and practicing some activities as if they were blind or as if they were hearing impaired or if they were in a wheelchair, so they’re looking forward to that,” said Area Director of Special Olympics Joanie Keyes. “We’re working very closely with the physical education teacher here to actually simulate some of those activities and some of the difficulties that the Special Olympic athletes have to overcome to participate.”

Bob Kuhlmann, 38, talked with students as a global messenger for the Special Olympics and explained how competing in the games changed his life.

The Special Olympics Illinois group needs volunteers for future events. Anyone with interest can visit this page for more information.