Man pleads guilty to "Airtight Bridge" murder

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WAND)- Thomas Small, 71, has pleaded guilty to the 1980 murder of his wife, Diana Small, the prosecuting attorney in the case told WAND Friday.

Diana Small’s body was found near Coles County’s Airtight Bridge in 1980, but was not identified until 1992. Police arrested Thomas Small on March 2, 2017.

On Friday, Thomas Small pleaded guilty to murder, under the 1980 statute, according to the prosecuting attorney. Under a plea agreement, Small is sentenced to 30 years in prison with credit for time already served since his arrest.