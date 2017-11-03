Road sign honors late Sheriff Roger Walker

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – A sign now marks a stretch of Route 48 near Mound Road honoring the late Roger Walker.

Walker was the first African American elected sheriff in the state of Illinois. He later became Director of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Family and friends gathered to dedicate the sign Friday morning. It simply reads, “Sheriff Roger E. Walker Memorial Road.”

Walker was born February 7, 1949. He was a life-long Decatur resident. Served in the in the United States Navy and was first elected sheriff in 1998.