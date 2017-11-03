Police: Recovered remains may be of missing womanPosted: Updated:
1 in life-threatening condition after crash
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say a man has life-threatening injuries after a car hit them in Forsyth.
2 arrested in marijuana, weapon bust
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are behind bars after a marijuana bust in the Lincoln area.
Victims named in Halloween double homicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The names of the victims killed in a Halloween homicide have been released by the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
Sheriff involved in Halloween car chase, crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies say Macon County's sheriff was involved in a high-speed chase on Halloween night.
Threats made, money stolen in home invasion
AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say people broke into a woman’s house and threatened violence.
School accused of abusing child; mother 'furious'
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur mother is accusing teachers of abusing her 3-year-old son at school.
Decatur Park Board votes in favor of new air service
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park Board has voted in favor of a new air service at the Decatur Airport.
Thomas Small, 71, has pleaded guilty to the 1980 murder of his wife, Diana Small, the prosecuting attorney in the case told WAND Friday.
Double murder suspect behind bars
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man is behind bars as police investigate a double murder in Decatur.
Police: Recovered remains may be of missing woman
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they may have found the body of a missing Danville woman.
Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season.
