Police: Recovered remains may be of missing woman

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they may have found the body of a missing Danville woman.

Officers say they believe the remains they discovered Wednesday are of 50-year-old Barbara Rose, who disappeared from her home with an unknown person on Oct. 22.

“With the recovery detectives are working with the Vermilion County Coroner to determine positive identification,” Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason said. “Several tests remain to be completed at which time the Coroner will be able to provide verifiable information on the person. The detectives, along with the Coroner’s Office, have worked very hard over the last several days to move this case to a completion."

On Oct. 30, police arrested a man she lived with, Ocheil Keys, and charged him with six counts of first-degree murder and a count of concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the Rose case.