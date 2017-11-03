Banker doubles as karate black belt holder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Nalini Tailor is a hardworking woman, who by day is a Branch Team Leader at Regions Bank, but at night you can find her practicing her martial arts skills.

She says she started karate in 1997 as way to spend time with her son, but she continued because she loves it.

Chief Instructor at Champions Karate and Kickboxing, Rod Saffer, says Tailor is a prime example of showing progression in martial arts. He says that she understands you have to put in a lot if you want to get something out of it.

Recently, Nalini was awarded Regions Better Life Award, one of the highest honors from Regions Bank. With the award, she was able to donate $1,000 to a charity of her choice. She chose Dove Inc. after a friend introduced her to the organization.

When she met with Dove Inc. Director Teri Ducy, she said, "Is there anything else I can do instead of just give you $1,000?" At that point Ducy knew Nalini was a black belt in karate, so she asked if Nalini would want to teach women self defense. Since then, Nalini has instructed other women in martial arts.

She says she is blessed to be able to use her self defense knowledge for more. She says, "I think all women should have the confidence and courage to defend themselves."

Nalini empowers women to stand up for themselves, and WAND wanted to recognize her with the Spirit of Central Illinois Award.