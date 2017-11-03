Man charged with killing woman, fleeing to Illinois

BUCKLEY, Ill. (WAND) – Police caught a Pennsylvania man accused of killing his girlfriend in central Illinois.

NBC 10 in Philadelphia reports Christopher Tucker, 34, is behind bars in Champaign County. Police are looking to extradite him to Pennsylvania for the next step in the murder case.

Police say Tucker proposed to Tara Serino, 19, earlier this week before she said no, then told him she was involved with other men. Tucker is accused of breaking her neck, poking out her eyes and attacking her with a hatchet, then putting her body in his Macungie, Penn., house and driving to Buckley, Ill.

Pennsylvania troopers found her body wrapped in a rug in the house.

Deputies with the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office say Tuesday, after arriving in Buckley, Tucker tried to get into a farm combine machine. Deputies took him into custody on Tuesday night at a Buckley truck stop.

Deputies say Tucker was hard to understand when he talked at the time of his arrest.

NBC 10 reports Tucker will face a murder charge and other charges when he returns to Pennsylvania.