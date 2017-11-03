Camper fire spreads to house, causes 'total loss'

LERNA, Ill. (WAND) – A Friday afternoon fire left a home and camper destroyed.

Fire crews say the flames broke out at about 2 p.m. in the camper at 103 3rd Street in Lerna. The fire quickly moved to a back room in the house on the property and then into the building’s attic.

Crews cleared the scene at about 5:30 p.m. Both the house and camper are total losses. The exact cause is unknown Friday night.

Firefighters say there are no reported injuries from the fire.

An extra engine and tanker came to the scene from Ashmore crews. Mattoon, Ashmore, Huboldt and Wabash fire departments helped the Lincoln Fire Protection District in its response.

Lerna is still under a boil order as of Friday night. A caller told WAND-TV that order is connected to the house fire.